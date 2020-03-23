Police identify man they found fatally shot inside car in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man who they said was killed in a shooting last week.

The man was identified as Ernest Salisbury Jr., 43, of the 5700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Salisbury and a woman were shot about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said they were shot in the 2800 block of Potomac Street.

Salisbury was found in a car and had been shot in the chest several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified woman, 31, was shot in the back of her right leg. She was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital, where police said she was stable.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting.