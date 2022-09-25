 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man who died after being shot and dropped off at St. Louis hospital

Updated at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 with victim's name. 

ST. LOUIS — A man dropped off at a hospital Thursday night after being shot has died.

Parcee Starks, 22, was dropped off in critical condition Thursday night. Hospital security told police, who handed the case over to homicide detectives because Starks was likely to die from his injuries.

Starks, of the 8400 block of Minnesota, had been shot twice in the head. Police said Sunday afternoon he had died. 

Someone dropped off the shooting victim at a hospital before 11 p.m. Thursday, and police aren't sure where the attack happened. They had no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the homicide division at 314-444-5371, or to leave a tip and remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

