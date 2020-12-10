Police identify man who died after his car hit a tree in south St Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man who died two days earlier in a crash on River Des Peres Boulevard near Loughborough Avenue.
Nicholas Bowden, 30, was driving north in a 2016 Chrysler 300 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his car and it hit a tree.
Bowden lived in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
