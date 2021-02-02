Police identify man who died after shooting at Jennings apartment complex

JENNINGS — A man was shot dead and a woman was wounded Monday after a shooting at a Jennings apartment complex, police say.

Police found the man, Kevin McCanery, 40, just after 4 p.m. at a ZX gas station in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road. They found the woman, also in her 40s, shot at a nearby apartment complex.

Police believe they were shot at the same apartment complex, then the man ran to the gas station. McCanery lived in the same apartment complex where the shootings happened.

McCanery died at a hospital; the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

