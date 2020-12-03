 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man who died in crash last month in Princeton Heights neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify man who died in crash last month in Princeton Heights neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man who died last month in a crash in the city's Princeton Heights neighborhood. 

Timothy Abraham, 36, of Jefferson County, was driving a motorcycle on South Kingshighway on Nov. 17 when police say he hit another vehicle that was attempting to make a U-turn. Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The crash happened near Holly Hills Avenue. 

Abraham lived in the 800 block of Cedar Drive.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports