Police identify man who died in crash last month in Princeton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man who died last month in a crash in the city's Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Timothy Abraham, 36, of Jefferson County, was driving a motorcycle on South Kingshighway on Nov. 17 when police say he hit another vehicle that was attempting to make a U-turn. Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash happened near Holly Hills Avenue.
Abraham lived in the 800 block of Cedar Drive.
