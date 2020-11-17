Police identify man who died months after being shot at St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified a man who died earlier this month after being shot at a gas station in September.

Sterling Beasley, 25, of the first block of Columbus Square Drive, was shot Sept. 10 at a ZX gas station in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police do not think Beasley, who was shot in the hip, or the man he was with, a 41-year-old who was shot in the hand, were the intended targets of the shooting.

Beasley and the other victim were initially released from the hospital, but Beasley returned on Nov. 5 with complications from the shooting. He died six days later, police say.

