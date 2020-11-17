 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man who died months after being shot at St. Louis County gas station
0 comments

Police identify man who died months after being shot at St. Louis County gas station

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday identified a man who died earlier this month after being shot at a gas station in September. 

Sterling Beasley, 25, of the first block of Columbus Square Drive, was shot Sept. 10 at a ZX gas station in unincorporated St. Louis County. 

Police do not think Beasley, who was shot in the hip, or the man he was with, a 41-year-old who was shot in the hand, were the intended targets of the shooting. 

Beasley and the other victim were initially released from the hospital, but Beasley returned on Nov. 5 with complications from the shooting. He died six days later, police say. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports