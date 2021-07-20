Police identify man who was fatally shot during robbery in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend while trying to rob another person downtown.
Kenneth Roundtree, 37, of the 4200 block of Enright Avenue, was found around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 14th and St. Charles Streets with a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.
An initial investigation suggested Roundtree was trying to rob another person and was shot. The other person fled, but two guns were recovered from the scene.
A homicide investigation is continuing, police said.
