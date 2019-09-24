UPDATED at 9 a.m. Tuesday with names of man, woman found dead in car
ST. LOUIS — A man and woman from St. Louis County were found shot dead inside a car late Sunday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
The victims were found at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Maffitt Avenue. They are identified as Jacqueline Griffin, 26, of the 3500 block of Sugar Crest Drive in north St. Louis County, and Derrick Hudson, 22, of the 1500 block of Knollway Drive in Ferguson.
Both been shot multiple times, police said. Investigators were focused on a white sedan parked on the street.
That block of Maffitt is just steps from the western border of Hayden's rectangle, a portion of St. Louis where Police Chief John Hayden pledged to focus crime-fighting resources starting in 2018 due to high crime rates there.
The rectangle is is bordered by Goodfellow Boulevard to the west, Vandeventer Avenue to the east, Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to the south and West Florissant Avenue to the north.
The two slayings capped a violent day Sunday in St. Louis. At 9 p.m. Sunday, in the 200 block of North Ninth Street, a man in his early 20s was shot in the back in an attempted robbery, police said. The man was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Elliot Massey was shot to death in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, north of Fairground Park. Massey, 29, lived in the 3800 block of Lee. Massey had been shot in the chest multiple times, police said.
A 21-year-old man with Massey was uninjured. Police say two men are suspected of killing Massey, but police did not release a possible motive for the attack or give a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information on any of the day's homicides is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.