 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man, woman killed in Downtown West possible murder-suicide
0 comments

Police identify man, woman killed in Downtown West possible murder-suicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting

The area where a man and woman were shot Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis. Photo by Jesse Bogan, jbogan@post-dispatch 

ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday named the man and woman who were shot dead Saturday morning in a car in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.

Police described the shooting Saturday as a possible murder-suicide.

Police on Sunday described Lea Kent, 22, of University City, as the victim in the case, and Mark Parker, 29, of St. Louis, as the suspect. 

Both Kent and Parker were found shot to death in a vehicle around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Washington Avenue, officials said.

Police did not specify the relationship between the two Sunday. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Molina on his All-Star selection ... and not going

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports