Police identify man, woman killed in Downtown West possible murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS — Police on Sunday named the man and woman who were shot dead Saturday morning in a car in the city's Downtown West neighborhood.
Police described the shooting Saturday as a possible murder-suicide.
Police on Sunday described Lea Kent, 22, of University City, as the victim in the case, and Mark Parker, 29, of St. Louis, as the suspect.
Both Kent and Parker were found shot to death in a vehicle around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Washington Avenue, officials said.
Police did not specify the relationship between the two Sunday.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
