Police identify man, woman killed in Ferguson double shooting
FERGUSON — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have identified victims in a double homicide this week in Ferguson as an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. 

Articia Johnson, 18, of St. Louis County, and Corzelius Kent, 22, of St. Louis, were found with gunshots about 11:45 p.m. Monday at a home at 9395 Caddiefield Road. 

Kent was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson died at a hospital. 

The Major Case Squad is handling the case at the request of Ferguson police.

Florissant police Capt. Dennis DeHart is deputy commander of the Major Case Squad's investigation. He said Tuesday that police had made no arrests and are asking the public for tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-522-3100, ext. 5224.

2020 homicide map
