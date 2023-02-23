Police on Thursday identified the man and woman who were died in a suspicious house fire Feb. 8 in the Lemay area of St. Louis County.

Mark McQuay, 67, and Dorothy Bates, 70, were found dead at the home, in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue. They both lived at the home. Police haven't said what their relationship was.

An Uber driver who was called to the house to provide a ride that day about 10 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic, police said. The driver called 911 and both Affton and Lemay fire crews responded.

The fire is being investigated by the St. Louis County medical examiner, the St. Louis County Police Department’s bomb and arson unit and its crimes against persons unit.