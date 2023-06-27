UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with names of victims

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and a woman was seriously injured Monday night in a shooting near a popular entertainment district in south St. Louis.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight among family members. Police said a man suspected in the shooting was not in custody.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the dead as Tonette Brown and Stephen Bowden.

They were shot about 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, near The Grove district in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

Brown, 46, lived in the 9800 block of Park Lane. Bowden, 45, lived in the 4300 block of Gibson. They both died at a hospital. A 21-year-old woman was being treated for serious injuries.

The shooting was about a quarter-mile from a stabbing that happened early Sunday in The Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue that's home to bars, restaurants and nightclubs.