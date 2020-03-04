Police identify 3 men killed in plane crash on Interstate 55 in central Illinois

LINCOLN — Police on Wednesday released the names of three men who were killed when their small plane crashed onto Interstate 55 in central Illinois.

The plane's three occupants were identified by Illinois State Police as pilot Mitchell Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Illinois, and passengers Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Illinois.

The men were in a 2013 Cessna 172 that crashed and became engulfed in flames on I-55 in Lincoln just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The crash closed an area of the highway around mile marker 126 for more than five hours.

Police did not release any information on what caused the crash Wednesday, but said the flight had taken off from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.