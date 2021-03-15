Police identify Metro East woman killed in I-270 shooting; still no sign of gunman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Missouri Highway Patrol identified on Tuesday the Metro East woman fatally shot and the two people wounded in the car with her on I-270 Friday night.

The patrol said Tradena Peters 31, was shot dead while she rode in a sedan on eastbound I-1270 in north St. Louis County, between Old Halls Ferry and New Halls Ferry roads. Someone in another car fired shots about 8 p.m. Friday.

Darcy Malone, 23, was injured after being shot in the leg, police said. Peters and Malone were both passengers in a car driven by Keyonn Holoman, 32. Holoman suffered minor injuries after crashing the car into a concrete median wall. He was not shot, said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

Thompson said Peters, Malone and Holoman all lived in the Alton area.

Meanwhile on Monday, Thompson said there were still no signs of the gunman or the suspect's car.

Authorities originally told area police agencies that the suspect was in a red Infiniti, but later Thompson said that specific description wasn't clear and that police were searching for a red or maroon passenger car.