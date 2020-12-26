Police identify mother and toddler killed in North County homicide

SPANISH LAKE — A woman and her 23-month-old daughter were found dead in a homicide Friday night, St. Louis County Police said.

Officers from the North County Precinct found the victims in the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane. They had been called at 6:58 p.m. for a welfare check, police said.

The address is located in a residential neighborhood in Spanish Lake, just south of the Columbia Bottom Reservation Area.

Police identified the deceased as Charese Garvin, 28, and Alayah Butler, 23 months old. Garvin is Butler’s mother, police said.

Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Six other homicides have occurred in Spanish Lake this year, according to the Post-Dispatch homicide map. Spanish Lake is home to about 17,500 people, according to the latest Census estimates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-8477.