Motorcyclist struck on The Hill

St. Louis police officers work at the scene of an accident where a motorcyclist was struck at the intersection of Kingshighway and Shaw Avenue at the entrance to The Hill neighborhood on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist who died after he collided with a van in south St. Louis on Friday morning has been identified. 

Erskine Yarbrough, 54, of the 300 block of Fillmore, died of his injuries in the crash about 9:19 a.m. at Kingshighway Boulevard and Shaw Avenue. 

Yarbrough was southbound on Kingshighway in a 2009 Kawaski 650 motorcycle when a man driving a 2018 Fort Transit van made an illegal left turn in front of him, according to a police report. 

Yarbrough hit the back of the van, police said. The collision threw him from the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The driver of the van remained on scene. It was not clear if the driver was charged in the crash. 

The department's accident reconstruction team is investigating.

