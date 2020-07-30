You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police identify one of three killed in north St. Louis shooting
0 comments

Police identify one of three killed in north St. Louis shooting

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Triple Homicide on Floy Avenue

Family and friends of one of the victims of a triple homicide grieve as they arrive at the scene in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — One of the three men killed in a burst of gunfire on Wednesday was identified Thursday by police.

Malik Taylor, 22, of the 2400 block of Castle Drive in St. Louis, was among the three people who died in the shooting in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis just before 2 p.m.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting shortly before 2 p.m., and officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue, near Emma Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said in a statement that three people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person suffered wounds to a leg. All of the victims were male, though police did not give ages.

The names of the other two victims had not been released by late Thursday morning.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports