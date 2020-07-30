Police identify one of three killed in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — One of the three men killed in a burst of gunfire on Wednesday was identified Thursday by police.

Malik Taylor, 22, of the 2400 block of Castle Drive in St. Louis, was among the three people who died in the shooting in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis just before 2 p.m.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting shortly before 2 p.m., and officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue, near Emma Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said in a statement that three people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person suffered wounds to a leg. All of the victims were male, though police did not give ages.

The names of the other two victims had not been released by late Thursday morning.

