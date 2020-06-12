Police identify pair who died in murder-suicide in Holly Hills neighborhoods
0 comments

Police identify pair who died in murder-suicide in Holly Hills neighborhoods

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide earlier in the week in south St. Louis.

They were identified by authorities as Dana Mullen, 38, and John Griffin, 51, and both lived in the 5500 block of Dewey Avenue where the shooting happened. Police have not said what the relationship was between the two.

Police said Griffin killed Mullen then turned the gun on himself about 5 p.m. Monday in the Holly Hills neighborhood

Police went to the scene for a report of a "sudden death." They found the pair dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They also found a gun.

Mullen's death was at least the 79th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports