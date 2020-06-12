Police identify pair who died in murder-suicide in Holly Hills neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide earlier in the week in south St. Louis.

They were identified by authorities as Dana Mullen, 38, and John Griffin, 51, and both lived in the 5500 block of Dewey Avenue where the shooting happened. Police have not said what the relationship was between the two.

Police went to the scene for a report of a "sudden death." They found the pair dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They also found a gun.

Mullen's death was at least the 79th homicide of the year in St. Louis.