Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by van in St. Louis County

WOODSON TERRACE — A man who was standing in the middle of Natural Bridge Road was fatally hit by a van Tuesday night in Woodson Terrace, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Donald L. Nelson, 68, of the St. Louis area.

Nelson had been in the middle of the Natural Bridge Road, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the patrol said. A 2022 Ford transit van was exiting onto Natural Bridge Road from eastbound Interstate 70.

The van driver tried to avoid hitting Nelson, but the front of the van struck him about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.