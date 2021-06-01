 Skip to main content
Police identify pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man who was fatally struck by an SUV one week earlier while walking in north St. Louis. 

Gregory Logan, 63, of St. Louis, was walking in traffic lanes in the 4900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, near Euclid Avenue, when he was hit by a 2011 Dodge Durango. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on May 26.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say. 

That block of Natural Bridge is near the edge of the city's Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods. 

Logan lived in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue, about a quarter-mile from where he was hit. 

