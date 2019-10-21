Updated at 3:56 p.m. after police identified the victim
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Monday north of Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Johnathan Jones, 24, of the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue in St. Louis, was hit at about 12:30 a.m. Monday on North Broadway and Calvary Avenue, police said.
Responding officers found Jones on North Broadway unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police released his name Monday afternoon.
The driver left after hitting Jones, police said. Police did not provide a description of the driver or car involved.