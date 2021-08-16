Police identify pedestrian fatally struck in Vinita Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The pedestrian killed last week on Page Avenue in Vinita Park has been identified as Jeremy T. Jones.
Jones, 45, of the St. Louis area, died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle on eastbound Page Avenue, east of Walton Road.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Jones walked into the road about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday and was hit by an eastbound 2011 Jeep Liberty, police said. Jones died at the scene.
The Jeep's driver, a 21-year-old woman from Hanley Hills, was uninjured, the patrol said.
From staff reports
