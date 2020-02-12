Police identify pedestrian fatally struck while crossing St. Louis street

UPDATED at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday with victim's name, more details

ST. LOUIS — The pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday at Page and Union boulevards has been identified as Alfred Smith.

Smith, 67, lived in the 5100 block of Cates Avenue in St. Louis.

Police said Smith was hit about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was crossing Page from north to south between vehicles when an eastbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler hit him, police said.

Smith died at a hospital. The Jeep's driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed at the scene. She was uninjured, police said.