Police identify pedestrian killed by car on I-55
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man who was struck and killed by a car last month while trying to cross Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.

Police said Michael Bodell Jr., 49, was crossing the highway around 8:57 p.m. Oct. 5 near the Loughborough exit when he was hit by a 2004 Infinity I35.

The driver was a 47-year-old man who is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

