FLORISSANT — Police on Monday identified a pedestrian killed last week in Florissant.
Lavon Carthen, 45, was in a wheelchair when he was hit by a car at New Halls Ferry and Dunn roads just after 8 p.m. March 1. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The driver who hit Carthen stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
Carthen lived on Derhake Road in Florissant.
From staff reports
