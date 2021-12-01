Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Wednesday identified a pedestrian killed Nov. 10 after being hit by a car in north St. Louis County as a 55-year-old man.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue where they found a Melvin McCombs of St. Louis suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a St. Louis County police spokeswoman said in a news release.

An initial investigation showed the man was walking west across the street when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV headed north on West Florissant. The driver of the car left the scene and continued north, turning north on New Halls Ferry Road.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Holiday special: 99 cents for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.