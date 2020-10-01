Police identify pedestrian struck and killed by car in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 7:45 p.m. Thursday with pedestrian's name and age.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday as he was crossing the road at Wright Street and North Florissant Avenue.

Preston Hill, 65, was walking in a westbound lane of North Florissant just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday when police say a Ford Crown Victoria hit him.

Hill lived in the 600 block of Materdie Lane in Florissant.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

