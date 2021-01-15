Police identify Riverview homicide victim as Granite City man

RIVERVIEW — Police on Friday released the name of a Granite City man who was shot dead Tuesday night in the city of Riverview.

Ronald Ross, 51, was found just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Chambers Road, St. Louis County police said. Ross lived in the 200 block of Elm Avenue in Granite City.

Ross died at a hospital.

The city of Riverview asked St. Louis County police to take over the homicide investigation.