Police identify second man killed in Jennings shooting last week

JENNINGS — A man killed in a shooting in the 2100 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings on Dec. 9 was identified by police Tuesday as Byron Staples, 28, of the 2400 block of Henral Court, also in Jennings.

Police responded to a call about 7 p.m. and found Staples and another man, Trevion Berry, 24, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were in separate cars when they were found, and both men died. Berry was identified the day after the shooting occurred.

Police said it's unclear if the two men were the intended targets of the shooting. Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

