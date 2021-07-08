Police identify shooting victim found dead on sidewalk in Northwoods

UPDATED at 12:45 p.m. Thursday with the name of the victim.

NORTHWOODS — A man who was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Northwoods has been identified, police said Thursday.

The body of Darryl Franks, 34, of the 11900 block of El Sabedo Drive in Spanish Lake, was found about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive.

Northwoods police asked St. Louis County police to lead the investigation.

