ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman found shot to death Monday afternoon in the Dutchtown area as Alexis Williams, 21, of the 3600 block of Lindell Boulevard.

Officers were called at 3:54 p.m. about a shooting in the 3400 block of Klocke Street and found the woman's body.

No other details have been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division 314-444-5371. Callers with a tip who want to be anonymous and are interested in a reward can call  CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

