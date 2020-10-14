 Skip to main content
Police identify shooting victim in St. Louis as Pagedale man
Police identify shooting victim in St. Louis as Pagedale man

ST. LOUIS — Police identified a man shot to death Sunday as Dwight Hill, 38, of St. Louis.

Hill was fatally shot about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Granville Place.

Police have no suspects.

Hill was found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene, police said.

Hill lived in the 1300 block of Kingsland Avenue in Pagedale.

Granville Place is in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Hill's death is at least the 11th homicide in that neighborhood this year. Only two of the city's 79 neighborhoods have had more: Jeff Vander Lou with 15, and Walnut Park West with 13.

There have been 210 killings in St. Louis so far this year, a 25-year high. 

