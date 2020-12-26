Police identify south St. Louis shooting victim

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified the victim of a Christmas Eve fatal shooting in the Patch neighborhood as Christopher Rea, 19.

Officers were called to the scene in the 8100 block of South Broadway at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday and found Rea unresponsive in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Updated at 2:32 p.m. Saturday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.