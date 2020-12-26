Police identify south St. Louis shooting victim

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified the victim of a Christmas Eve fatal shooting in the Patch neighborhood as Christopher Rea, 19.
Officers were called to the scene in the 8100 block of South Broadway at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday and found Rea unresponsive in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Updated at 2:32 p.m. Saturday.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.