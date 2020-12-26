 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify south St. Louis shooting victim
0 comments

Police identify south St. Louis shooting victim

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified the victim of a Christmas Eve fatal shooting in the Patch neighborhood as Christopher Rea, 19.

Officers were called to the scene in the 8100 block of South Broadway at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday and found Rea unresponsive in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Updated at 2:32 p.m. Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports