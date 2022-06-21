Police identify St. Ann woman shot to death on St. Louis gas station lot

UPDATED at noon Tuesday with woman's name, additional information from police

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Ann was fatally shot on a gas station lot just before midnight Sunday in St. Louis.

Shree Hemphill, 24, was shot about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive. She died at a hospital. Hemphill lived in the 3900 block of Sims Avenue in St. Ann.

St. Louis police said the shooting followed a vehicle crash, and people involved in the crash apparently began shooting at each other.

Police officers were dispatched to the vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they saw someone firing shots from a business on the southeast corner of North Kingshighway and Martin Luther King Drive, across the street from the gas station.

Police saw a man jump into the passenger seat of a Pontiac Grand Am, and the car went in reverse toward an officer, police said. The officer fired shots at the car, which stopped abruptly and then sped off on Martin Luther King Drive.

About that time, witnesses alerted police to a woman shot across the street, on the Phillips 66 gas station lot.

