Police identify St. Louis County man killed in crash along Lucas and Hunt Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man killed in a two-car crash along Lucas and Hunt Road on Sunday has been identified as 45-year-old George Nixon.

Police said Nixon died in the crash on Lucas and Hunt Road near Eagle Valley Drive about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County near Jennings.

Nixon lived in the 10300 block of Monarch Drive in north St. Louis County, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Investigators said a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading north on Lucas and Hunt Road when a southbound Chevrolet HHR SUV driven by Nixon tried to turn left at Eagle Valley Drive. The pickup hit the SUV.

Nixon was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

A man and woman in the pickup were hospitalized for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

