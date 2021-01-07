Police identify St. Louis man shot to death in vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — The man found dead inside a vehicle in the Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified as 28-year-old Amari Randall-Brown.
Police released Randall-Brown's name on Thursday. Police have no suspects and have not released a possible motive in the case.
Randall-Brown was fatally shot about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of North 21st Street. He was found dead inside a vehicle that had bullet damage.
Randall-Brown lived in the 5900 block of Hancock Avenue in St. Louis.
He was one of three homicide victims in less than 24 hours in St. Louis.
