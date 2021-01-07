 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify St. Louis man shot to death in vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify St. Louis man shot to death in vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The man found dead inside a vehicle in the Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night has been identified as 28-year-old Amari Randall-Brown.

Police released Randall-Brown's name on Thursday. Police have no suspects and have not released a possible motive in the case.

Randall-Brown was fatally shot about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of North 21st Street. He was found dead inside a vehicle that had bullet damage.

Randall-Brown lived in the 5900 block of Hancock Avenue in St. Louis.

He was one of three homicide victims in less than 24 hours in St. Louis.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports