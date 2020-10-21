Police identify St. Louis man who they say was fatally shot moments after stealing car

ST. LOUIS — A man who was fatally shot this week after carjacking a woman was identified Wednesday by St. Louis police.

Tyrell Williams, 25, of the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Monday.

Officers responded to a call for a carjacking about 4 p.m. Monday when police say Williams took a 29-year-old woman's car in the 1000 block of Vandeventer Avenue. Police then received a call for an auto accident with injuries around the corner in the 3700 block of Finney Avenue. The woman's car had crashed and police say Williams was found in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have not explained who may have shot Williams or said whether the woman herself was armed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Circuit Attorney's Office officials said a warrant has not been issued in this case.

