Police identify St. Louis pedestrian struck, killed in apparent hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the St. Louis man killed Friday in an apparent hit-and-run.

St. Louis police said Clint McKeithen, 48, of the 3000 block of Washington Avenue, was found dead just after 1:45 a.m. Friday. His body was found on the sidewalk, where tire tracks through a grassy lot ended.

Police said the vehicle that hit McKeithen left the scene, in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. They did not release a description of the vehicle.

In an email, McKeithen's twin sister, Dr. Leona Andrea Roberts, said that McKeithen is survived by his wife of five years and an adult daughter. McKeithen served in the U.S. Marines and "never met a stranger," she wrote.'

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.