Police identify St. Louis pedestrian struck, killed in apparent hit-and-run
Police identify St. Louis pedestrian struck, killed in apparent hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the St. Louis man killed Friday in an apparent hit-and-run.

St. Louis police said Clint McKeithen, 48, of the 3000 block of Washington Avenue, was found dead just after 1:45 a.m. Friday. His body was found on the sidewalk, where tire tracks through a grassy lot ended.

Police said the vehicle that hit McKeithen left the scene, in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. They did not release a description of the vehicle.

In an email, McKeithen's twin sister, Dr. Leona Andrea Roberts, said that McKeithen is survived by his wife of five years and an adult daughter. McKeithen served in the U.S. Marines and "never met a stranger," she wrote.'

