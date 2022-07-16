Police identify suspect and victim in murder near Kingshighway in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified the victim and suspect in a murder in the Kingsway East neighborhood here.
Police said they found Shaun Hunt, 38, shot and dying about 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Leduc Street, a few blocks east of Kingshighway Boulevard.
After the shooting, police said Stanley Barge, 31, ran into a nearby home and at first refused to come out before surrendering to police.
Barge has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, police said Saturday.
From staff reports
