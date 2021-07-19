Police identify suspect in homicide in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was charged on Monday in a deadly shooting in Ferguson over the weekend.

Garry Q. Rodgers, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said. Court documents list Rodgers' address in the 2900 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis.

Police believe Rodgers and Austin Phillips, 26, of St. Ann, got into an argument near Highmont Drive and Gage Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Minutes later and a few streets over, police said, Rodgers is believed to have used a rifle to shoot Phillips, who later died at a hospital.