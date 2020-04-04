Police identify teen found fatally shot in Bevo Mill neighborhood Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Saturday identified the teen who was fatally shot Wednesday in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Larry Jordan, 17, of the 5000 block of Alaska Avenue, was found unresponsive at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide division at 314-444-5371 or alert Crimestoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS.
