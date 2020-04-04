Police identify teen found fatally shot in Bevo Mill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday identified a teenager who was fatally shot in the Bevo Mill neighborhood of St. Louis.
Larry Jordan, 17, of the 5000 block of Alaska Avenue, was found unresponsive about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Ridgewood Avenue. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police homicide division at 314-444-5371, or alert Crimestoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.