ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the teen killed in a double shooting Wednesday night in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that also left a 14-year-old boy injured.

Cartrell Amos, 19, was gunned down about 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue, east of Goodfellow Boulevard. Amos lived in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue.

Amos was found dead near the back door of a residence on Shulte and had been shot multiple times, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was found inside the home. He had been shot multiple times but survived, police said. His medical condition was not available, but police said he was stable at a hospital. His name was not released.

Police said investigators don't know who shot the teens. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Crime in the Walnut Park West neighborhood is up about 6 percent from the same six months a year ago.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Updated to say that St. Louis police are still working to identify the homicide victim and don't know if he was in his late teens or early 20s.

