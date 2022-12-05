 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify teenage boy fatally shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One of two teenagers killed in separate shootings over the weekend was identified Monday as 14-year-old Lamarion Davis of St. Louis.

Lamarion was shot dead about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 10th Street in downtown St. Louis. No arrests have been made.

Lamarion was one of two teenage boys to die Saturday after being shot in the city. Police haven't released the name of the other boy, also 14 years old. He died after being shot in the head Saturday night in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue.

Lamarion lived in the 7300 block of Virginia Avenue in St. Louis. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on North 10th Street.

St. Louis police by Monday had not released any other details about Lamarion's death.

At least 113 children have been shot across the metropolitan area this year. At least 24 of those children have died. Nearly all of them were in the city of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.

