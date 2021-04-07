 Skip to main content
Police identify teenager who died in north St. Louis County double shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 17-year-old was identified by police Wednesday after he died in a double shooting that occurred a day earlier. 

Damaurion Williams, of the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second shooting victim, also a 17-year-old boy, remained hospitalized with critical injuries.

St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call just after noon on Tuesday in the 1200 block of Territory Court, near Halls Ferry Road in North County, and found evidence of a shooting but no victims. Minutes later, police were called to the Mobil gas station at 8319 Jennings Station Road and found the two shooting victims inside a car.

The shooting remains under investigation.

