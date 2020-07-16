Police identify three people found dead in north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified three people found dead earlier this week inside a home on Lucille Avenue in north St. Louis.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police found Kelsey Jackson, 29, Jabari Randolph, 36, and Jerome Randolph, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

All three lived in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue, police said Thursday.

About an hour later, a man was found dead one block away with a gunshot wound to the head. It’s unclear if the two scenes were related.

Police have not released information about suspects in either case.