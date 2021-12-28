 Skip to main content
Police identify three people killed in north St. Louis apartment building
Triple shooting in Mark Twain neighborhood

St. Louis police officers stand guard at the perimeter of a crime scene where three people were shot and killed on the 5300 block of Harney Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — Police released the names and ages Tuesday of three people fatally shot at a north city apartment complex last week

Gilbert Evans, 63, of St. John, and Marsha McFerrin, 61, of the 5400 block of Arlington, were found just before 2 p.m. Thursday in an alley at an apartment building in the 5300 block of Harney Avenue. 

As police were searching the area, they found Kenard Wells, 57, of the 5300 block of Wells, in the basement of the building, police said. 

An investigation into the deaths is continuing.

The apartment building is located near the corner of Harney and Geraldine avenues, a few blocks away from Bellefontaine Cemetery in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood. 

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

