Police identify three people killed in north St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — Police released the names and ages Tuesday of three people fatally shot at a north city apartment complex last week.

Gilbert Evans, 63, of St. John, and Marsha McFerrin, 61, of the 5400 block of Arlington, were found just before 2 p.m. Thursday in an alley at an apartment building in the 5300 block of Harney Avenue.

As police were searching the area, they found Kenard Wells, 57, of the 5300 block of Wells, in the basement of the building, police said.

An investigation into the deaths is continuing.

The apartment building is located near the corner of Harney and Geraldine avenues, a few blocks away from Bellefontaine Cemetery in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.