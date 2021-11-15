Police identify three teens killed in fiery car crash near Ballwin

Police on Monday identified the three teens who died in a fiery car crash early Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was Cole Anello, 16, of the 800 block of Brookvale Terrace, police said.

His passengers who died are Rhegan Sajben, 15, of the 400 block of Mission Bay Drive, and Jacob Keifer, 15, of the 800 block of New Ballwin Road.

A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were riding in the car were seriously hurt and being treated at a hospital. Both are expected to survive.

St. Louis County police officers are investigating and reconstructing the accident, which occurred near Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Drive near Ballwin around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation determined that Anello was driving a Nissan Maxima east on Kiefer Creek Road when the car left the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Kiefer Creek Road is a windy road with yellow traffic signs warning of crossing deer.

When officers responded to the call about a car crash, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames, police said.

Officials at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur said Cole Anello was a student there.