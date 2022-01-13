Police identify Town and Country man killed in West County crash along Queeny Park

Updated Thursday with the name of the driver.

TOWN AND COUNTRY — An 88-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning near Queeny Park after an apparent medical emergency, according to St. Louis County police.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Mason Road, along Queeny Park.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle when his car swerved off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the driver as Jerry Brown, of Town and Country.

St. Louis police said investigators believed Brown had a medical emergency that contributed to the crash.

