Police identify trucker who died in I-70 crash in Wentzville

UPDATED with name of man who died
WENTZVILLE — A man was fatally Tuesday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville.
Police said George M. Dickey died after the 2015 Mack tractor-trailer he was driving traveled onto the shoulder of I-70 and hit the back of another tractor-trailer.
The crash occurred about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday on westbound I-70, east of Highway 61.
Dickey, 79, of St. Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been wearing a seat belt, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The other truck was a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer. Police said Dickey's vehicle hit the back of a unit that the Volvo was towing. An occupant of the Volvo truck was Henok T. Brhane, 22, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. The patrol's report said he was uninjured.
The roads were wet and slick at the of the crash, highway officials said, after an overnight snowfall. The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring reported up to 2 inches of snow in areas of central and east-central Missouri.
The interstate was closed for several hours for the crash investigation.
